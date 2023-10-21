Dreary fall weather is in the forecast for Saturday in the Valley. How will it impact you if you’re going to Stambaugh Stadium for the homecoming game? Below is what you need to know.

Tailgating Forecast

Saturday morning rain chances will linger into the late morning hours. A couple of low pressure systems are pushing to the northeast United States, which keeps that rain chance in the forecast early.

As the grills get fired up to cook some tailgate lunch, rain chances will decrease. A break between low pressure systems should bring some dry time before the game.

To be safe, keep an umbrella or rain jacket with you during the tailgate as weather starts to dry up heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Game Forecast

During the game, the break in the rain should last. The gap between low pressure systems will bring mostly cloudy skies at kickoff.

An isolated shower may pop up before halftime. However, rain chances will pick up as the next low pressure system and cold front will reach the Valley Saturday evening.

If you go into the Ice Castle, take a rain jacket or poncho with you in case you get caught in a rain shower by the end of the game. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s throughout the game.