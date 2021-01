Colder with scattered snow showers this weekend

Light snow will stay in the forecast through next week

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″ snow accumulation.

Low: 28

SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Blustery at times. 1″ or less. (40%)

High: 36

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Blustery at times. 1″ or less. (40%)

Low: 28

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 35

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 26

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Chance for lake effect snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 24