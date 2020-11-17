Colder with rain or snow showers

TUESDAY: Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

High: 38



TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers. Less than 1″ of accumulation. Higher totals in NE snowbelt. (40%)

Low: 27



WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%AM)

High: 39



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 32



FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 58 Low: 44



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 60 Low: 43



SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 60 Low: 43



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 42



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 35