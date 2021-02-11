Colder temperatures will stick around through the weekend

Weather

Tracking two larger storms for next week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Isolated flurry. (20%)
Low: 14

Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 28

Friday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 14

Saturday: Snow showers developing afternoon. (40% PM)
High: 27 Low 14

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20% AM)
High: 27 Low: 15

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing (40%)
High: 19 Low: 12

Tuesday: Snow likely. Watching storm. (70%)
High: 29 Low: 15

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 24 Low: 7

Thursday: Snow showers. Chance for a wintry mix. Watching storm. (60%)
High: 29 Low: 16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com