Colder temperatures will stick around through the weekend

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Isolated flurry. (20%)
Low: 14
Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 28
Friday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 14
Saturday: Snow showers developing afternoon. (40% PM)
High: 27 Low 14
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20% AM)
High: 27 Low: 15
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing (40%)
High: 19 Low: 12
Tuesday: Snow likely. Watching storm. (70%)
High: 29 Low: 15
Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 24 Low: 7
Thursday: Snow showers. Chance for a wintry mix. Watching storm. (60%)
High: 29 Low: 16