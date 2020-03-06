Colder & blustery Friday – Warming into next week

What to Expect:Overnight: Turning colder with a few light showers overnight. Cold enough toward morning for a snowflake to mix in.

Friday: Colder and becoming blustery with gusts to 30mph possible into the afternoon and evening. Scattered snow showers. Less than 1" expected. Highs in the upper 30's.

Friday night: Colder and blustery. Scattered snow showers tapering off. Less than 1" additional accumulation expected. Lows in the middle 20's.