Colder & blustery Friday – Warming into next week

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered light snow showers mixing with a few raindrops. Little snow accumulation of less than 1″ expected. (90%)
High: 38 Low: 31
FRIDAY NIGHT: Blustery with scattered snow showers ending. Less than 1″ additional accumulation. (60%)
Low: 25
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 25
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 29
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 55 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 32
THURSDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 32