Colder & blustery Friday – Warming into next week

Weather

Scattered snow showers for your Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered light snow showers mixing with a few raindrops. Little snow accumulation of less than 1″ expected. (90%)
High: 38 Low: 31

FRIDAY NIGHT: Blustery with scattered snow showers ending. Less than 1″ additional accumulation. (60%)
Low: 25

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 25

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 55 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 32

THURSDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 32

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com