Colder air to start the week

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible into the overnight hours. (30%)
Low: 46
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 47
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. (20% AM)
High: 50 Low: 38
THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 53 Low: 35
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 36
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible during the afternoon. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 41
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible through the morning. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 40