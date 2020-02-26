Colder air on the way

Colder temperatures will mix rain back to snow Wednesday evening

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely. Mixing to snow and turning colder and windy through the evening. (100%)

High: 43 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix to snow. Colder and windy. Gusts to 25 to 30mph late. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches through Thursday morning. (100%)

Low: 23

THURSDAY: Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. (80%)

High: 26 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Chance for snow showers. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 18

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower in snowbelt. (30%)

High: 28 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 34 Low: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers afternoon. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 20

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 35