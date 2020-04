Colder air on the way

Showers and the chance for thunderstorms late tonight

TONIGHT: Rain showers developing late. Chance for a thunderstorm. Gusty wind developing. (90%)

Low: 42

THURSDAY: Scattered showers(Chance T-Storm Early). Turning colder. Chance for a rain or snow shower into evening. (80%)

High: 48 Low: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for a rain or snow showers. Gusty wind and colder. (60%)

Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (60%)

High: 42 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 65 Low 38

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 36