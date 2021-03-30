Colder air on the move – See how cold we will be to start April

Rain showers return into the early morning

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Showers developing late. (100%)

Low: 53

Wednesday: Turning colder with scattered rain showers. (80%)

High: 53 (Falling) Low: 53

Wednesday night: Rain showers mixing to snow showers. A coating of snow possible. 1″ or less through early morning. (80%)

Low: 27

Thursday: Colder and blustery. Chance for snow showers. 1″ or less. (70%)

High: 34 Low: 27

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 27

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 38