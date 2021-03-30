Colder air on the move – See how cold we will be to start April

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Showers developing late. (100%)
Low: 53
Wednesday: Turning colder with scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 53 (Falling) Low: 53
Wednesday night: Rain showers mixing to snow showers. A coating of snow possible. 1″ or less through early morning. (80%)
Low: 27
Thursday: Colder and blustery. Chance for snow showers. 1″ or less. (70%)
High: 34 Low: 27
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 24
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 27
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 39
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 38