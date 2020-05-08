Colder air moving in

Breaking News
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for snow mixing in at times. (60%)
High: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow toward morning. (30%)
Low: 27 (Record 28 – 1983)
Freeze warning

SATURDAY: Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 43

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower. (30%PM)
High: 54 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers early, chance for rain into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 36

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 34

THURSDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 52

