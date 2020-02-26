Colder air and snow on the way

Rain showers will be likely though the day, and will turn to snow this evening

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely. Mixing to snow and turning colder and windy through evening. (100%)

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix to snow. Colder and windy. Gusts to 25 to 30mph late. 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation possible. (100%)

Low: 23

THURSDAY: Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. An additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. Isolated higher amounts in the nothern snowbelt. (80%)

High: 26

FRIDAY: Chance for snow showers. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 18

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower in snowbelt. (30%)

High: 28 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 34 Low: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers afternoon. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 20

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 40