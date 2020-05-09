Cold with some snow to start your Saturday

Breaking News
SATURDAY: Cold and blustery. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 25

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower late day. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 33

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 47 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 33

THURSDAY: Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 70 Low: 55

