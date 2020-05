Cold with some frost to start you Tuesday

Colder temperatures sticking around this week

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower afternoon. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. Some snow could mix in late. (60%)

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. Mainly early. (60%)

High: 51 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower late. (20%)

High: 56 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 52 Low: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 41 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Small chance for a shower. Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 30

MONDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 34