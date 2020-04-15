Cold with snow showers into early morning

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Coating to an inch. (90%)
Low: 28
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (30% AM)
High: 43 Low: 28
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers toward Friday morning. (70%)
Low: 30
FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation possible. Watching storm track. (90%)
High: 36 Low: 30
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 29
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers afternoon. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 34