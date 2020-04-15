Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

Cold with snow showers into early morning

Weather

Two rounds of rain and snow before the weekend gets here

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Coating to an inch. (90%)
Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (30% AM)
High: 43 Low: 28

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers toward Friday morning. (70%)
Low: 30

FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation possible. Watching storm track. (90%)
High: 36 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers afternoon. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 34

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com