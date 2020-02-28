Closings and delays
Cold with scattered lake effect snow through Friday

Blustery to end February - March starts warmer

THROUGH MORNING: Scattered snow showers or flurries. Cold and windy.
Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Chance for lake effect snow showers. Less than 1″ (60%)
High: 28 Low: 18

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less. (70%)
Low: 18

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower. Mainly in the snowbelt early. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 39 Low: 30

