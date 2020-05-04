Cold with frost possible overnight

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Cold with patchy frost.
Low: 32
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower afternoon. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 32
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. Some snow could mix in late. (60%)
Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (60%)
High: 51 Low: 35
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower late. (20%)
High: 56 Low: 33
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 35
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 41 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Small chance for a shower. Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 30