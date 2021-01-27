Cold with a few lake effect snow showers

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Less than 1″ expected. (40%)
Low: 19
Thursday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Around 1″ or less. (40%)
High: 24 Low: 19
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. 1″ or less expected. (40%)
Low: 17
Friday: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (40%)
High: 25 Low: 17
Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 29 Low: 19
Sunday: Chance for a wintry mix. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 23
Monday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 32 Low: 28
Tuesday: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 31 Low: 26