Cold tonight with frost and freeze alerts

Cold into Thursday morning - Isolated showers return by afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Colder. Frost expected.

Low: 32

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a showers into the afternoon. Small chance for T-Storm. (40% PM)

High: 60 Low: 32

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers. Mainly early, then again toward Friday morning. (40%)

Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 44 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternon. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 32