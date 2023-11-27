YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The storm system coming to the Valley Monday and Tuesday is not just bringing snow. It’s also bringing some frigid temperatures.

Monday

Highs on Monday are in the low 30s. Temperatures have been in the low 30s throughout Monday morning, which means temperatures are going to fall gradually into the afternoon.

Look for lows around 20 degrees. Wind chills will be much lower.

Expect temperatures to feel like they are in the low teens. Some spots even have wind chills dipping into the upper single digits overnight.

Tuesday

Tuesday’s forecast is looking even colder than Monday. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 20s.

Wind chills will also stay cold. Temperatures will feel like they are in the teens throughout Tuesday.

More frigid temperatures are expected into the night as well. Lows will fall into the upper teens overnight, and wind chills will be back in the single digits.

November cold records

November 27 and 28 have seen cold temperatures in past years; however, this year’s temperatures for these dates won’t be breaking any records.

According to the National Weather Service, the lowest recorded low temperature for Nov. 27 was in 1950. That record was set at 8 degrees.

The lowest recorded low temperature for Nov. 28 was in 1955. That record was set at 7 degrees.

On the other hand, Novembers in Youngstown are not typically this cold. The National Weather Service reports the normal mean high temperature is 49.6 degrees.

So far for November 2023, the National Weather Service reports the average high temperature at 53.3 degrees. If you factor in the Storm Team 27 Weather Team’s forecasted highs for Monday and Tuesday, the average drops to 51.6 degrees.

Nonetheless, grab your heavy coat, hat, gloves, scarf and any other winter gear that you feel is necessary before braving the cold temperatures.