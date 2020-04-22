Breaking News
Cold start Wednesday morning

Weather

Look for mild temperatures to return through the end of the week

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon. Very small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle late day. (20%)
High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers. (40%)
Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 60 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a shower early. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 32

