Cold start Wednesday morning

Look for mild temperatures to return through the end of the week

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon. Very small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle late day. (20%)

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers. (40%)

Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)

High: 60 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a shower early. (30%)

High: 58 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 52 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 51 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 32