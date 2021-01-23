Cold start to Sunday across the area

Weather

Light snow Sunday; more significant system later Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. 
Low: 14

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 30

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurry/light freezing drizzle. (20%)
Low: 23

*Watching storm track for the potential of significant ice/sleet accumulations Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Northward extent of low will determine a trace of ice or potential for significant ice.​​*

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon then snow/sleet/freezing rain becoming likely late evening. (80% PM)
High: 35 

TUESDAY: Freezing rain/mixed precipitation early becoming rain/snow showers into the afternoon. (80%)
High: 37 Low: 31

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com