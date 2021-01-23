Cold start to Sunday across the area

Light snow Sunday; more significant system later Monday

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds.

Low: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)

High: 30

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurry/light freezing drizzle. (20%)

Low: 23

*Watching storm track for the potential of significant ice/sleet accumulations Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Northward extent of low will determine a trace of ice or potential for significant ice.​​*

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon then snow/sleet/freezing rain becoming likely late evening. (80% PM)

High: 35

TUESDAY: Freezing rain/mixed precipitation early becoming rain/snow showers into the afternoon. (80%)

High: 37 Low: 31