Cold start Thursday – Warming toward 60 by afternoon

Colder air will last through your weekend

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for isolated showers into the afternoon. Small chance for T-Storm. (40% PM)

High: 60 Low: 32

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers. Mainly early, then again toward Friday morning. (40%)

Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 44 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternon. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 32