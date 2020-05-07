Cold start Thursday – Warming toward 60 by afternoon

Breaking News
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for isolated showers into the afternoon. Small chance for T-Storm. (40% PM)
High: 60 Low: 32

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers. Mainly early, then again toward Friday morning. (40%)
Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 44 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternon. (60%)
High: 49 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 32

