Cold start Thursday morning — Rain or snow returns into the evening

Colder air moves in through the weekend

Overnight: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 13

Thursday: Patchy fog early. Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 13

Thursday night: Rain or snow showers. A slushy snow accumulation of an inch or two possible into Friday morning. Windy at times. (90%)

Low: 30

Friday: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for rain or snow showers early, chance for snow showers or flurries into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 34 (Falling) Low: 34 (Early)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 23 Low: 12

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 21 Low: 10

Monday: Cold. Isolated snow shower/flurry. (20%)

High: 20 Low: 5

Tuesday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 24

Wednesday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 23 Low: 12