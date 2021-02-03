Cold start Thursday morning — Rain or snow returns into the evening

Colder air moves in through the weekend

Overnight: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 13

Thursday: Patchy fog early. Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 13

Thursday night: Rain or snow showers. A slushy snow accumulation of an inch or two possible into Friday morning. Windy at times. (90%)
Low: 30

Friday: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for rain or snow showers early, chance for snow showers or flurries into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 34 (Falling) Low: 34 (Early)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 23 Low: 12

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 21 Low: 10

Monday: Cold. Isolated snow shower/flurry. (20%)
High: 20 Low: 5

Tuesday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 24

Wednesday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 23 Low: 12

