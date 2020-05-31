Cold overnight but warming nicely Monday

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Patchy frost possible early morning. Cold.
Low: 41
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer
High: 70
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. A chance of showers after midnight.
Low: 52
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 76
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers or storms likely. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 61
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm possible. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Slight chance of a shower early. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. (20% AM)
HIgh: 81 Low: 62