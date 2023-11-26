YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Deer gun hunting season is about to be in full swing around the Valley. It started Saturday in Pennsylvania and starts Monday in Ohio.

If you’ve been following the weather forecast, a big cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the area for the start of deer hunting season.

There will also be some gusty winds to make temperatures feel even cooler. Wind speeds on Tuesday are expected to be around 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

If you know any hunters, you may hear them say, “This cold front is going to have deer on their feet!” This means deer movement may be more active as the cold front passes.

Is this really the case? Some studies say otherwise.

Hunters will say the drop in temperatures from a cold front will make deer more active. This can be somewhat true, as the colder temperatures make deer prepare for winter months by moving more in daylight hours.

However, some recent research on deer movement from two colleges is disproving the theory.

In September and October of 2023, the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences studied deer movement before and after the passage of a cold front.

Below are three graphs showing deer movement before, during and after the cold front passed.

The big takeaway from this research is that deer movement did not vary much before, during, and after the passing of a cold front. Researchers concluded the impacts of a passing cold front on deer movement are not too significant.

Similar conclusions were drawn from a Mississippi State University study in 2010. Researchers from the Mississippi State DeerLab followed the movement of 32 deer in an 8-acre area during winter.

They found male deer movement happened slightly more in colder temperatures, but this was not a significant finding either.

Both studies, however, do conclude deer movement increases during “the rut.” This is otherwise known as deer mating season. This means female deer enter estrous, which drives male deer movement.

The Mississippi State study found male deer movement increased 20% during the rut.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania’s rut happens in late November and early December. This just so happens to line up with a passing cold front and the start of deer gun hunting season.

So if a hunter claims an incoming cold front will make deer move more, think again. It may just be the time of year.