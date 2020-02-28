Closings and delays
Cold continues through Saturday

Weather

Tracking more snow showers overnight

STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Isolated flurries or snow showers possible. (30%)
High: 28

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. 1″ or less. (70%)
Low: 18

Saturday: Snow showers early. (40%)
High: 29

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40

Tuesday: Scattered rain. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 43

Wednesday: A few showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 39

Thursday: A few rain or snow showers. Colder. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 25



