Cold continues through Saturday

STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST
This afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Isolated flurries or snow showers possible. (30%)
High: 28
Tonight: Scattered snow showers. 1″ or less. (70%)
Low: 18
Saturday: Snow showers early. (40%)
High: 29
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 19
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40
Tuesday: Scattered rain. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 43
Wednesday: A few showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 39
Thursday: A few rain or snow showers. Colder. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 25