(WKBN) - Sara Lee Frozen Bakery issued a recall on Wednesday on Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies that were produced between March 4 and April 1.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts can have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.