Cold and dry to start your weekend

FORECAST:
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny.
Small chance for a shower or sprinkle late day.
High: 46
Saturday night:
Cold. A small chance for a rain
or snow shower. Mainly in the snowbelt. Light accumulation possible. (30%)
Low: 30
Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible early in
the snowbelt.
High: 42 Low: 30
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 31
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
shower late day. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 37
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 49 Low: 32
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain
or snow showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 32
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 25
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 24