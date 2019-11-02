Cold and dry to start your weekend

Weather

Coldest start of the season Saturday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Saturday:  Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle late day.
High:  46

Saturday night:  Cold.  A small chance for a rain or snow shower.  Mainly in the snowbelt.  Light accumulation possible. (30%)
Low:  30  

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  A few rain or snow showers possible early in the snowbelt.
High:  42  Low:  30

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 51    Low:  31

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High:  49  Low:  37

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  49  Low:  32

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High:  42  Low:  32

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High:  38  Low:  25

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  43  Low:  24

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com