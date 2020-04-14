Cold and dry to start your Tuesday

Not as windy Tuesday - Scattered clouds

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 45 Low: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a light rain or snow shower. (30%)

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow showers into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 44 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 44 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 41 Low: 31

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 50 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 37