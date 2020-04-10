Cold and blustery with snow showers into the morning

Warming into your Easter weekend

Blustery with snow showers into the morning. A coating of snow possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty wind and blustery. Chance for snow showers early mixing with some rain showers into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation expected. (60%)

High: 42 Low: 31

FRIDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Still cold. Gusty early.

Low: 28

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers early. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm late day. (40%)

High: 64 Low 41

MONDAY: Scattered showers with a thunderstorm possible. Gusty wind. (80%)

High: 58 Low: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 44 Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 29