Cold and blustery with lake effect snow tonight

TONIGHT: Cold and blustery. Scattered lake effect snow showers. Total snow a trace to 2″. Isolated spots could see up to 3″ under heavier snowbands.

Low: 18

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated flurry early.

High: 28 Low: 18

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow devloping late. An inch or two possible by morning. (90%)

Low: 24

SATURDAY: Snow early. Becoming a wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%)

High: 38 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (70%)

High: 23 Low: 16

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 24 Low: 18

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 25 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 15