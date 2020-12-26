Cold and blustery to start your weekend

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for lake effect snow showers or flurries early, mainly in the northern snowbelt. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 12
SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Cold.
Low: 12
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 12
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 29 Low: 15
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day into the evening.
High: 40 Low: 18
THURSDAY: Rain to snow showers. Turning colder. (60%)
High: 49(Falling) Low: 39(Early)
FRIDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 25