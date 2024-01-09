(WKBN) – The new year has started with a bang in the Valley with multiple wintry weather events. The active weather pattern will continue into next week as the coldest air of the season infiltrates the Valley.

The catalyst for the polar plunge will be another strong storm system that will impact the Valley Friday and into the weekend. Currently, the storm system is forecast to take a similar path to the one affecting the Valley Tuesday. The Storm Team 27 Futuretracker shows this storm system moving into the Valley below:

A storm system is forecast to impact the Valley on Friday.

Similar to the Tuesday storm system, precipitation will likely start as a wintry mix with light accumulations possible Friday afternoon before transitioning to all rain by Friday night. Then, cold air sweeps back into the area by Saturday morning, which will change the precipitation back over to snow showers.

There will likely be some light snow accumulations on the backside of the storm system Saturday, but the bigger story is going to be the cold air surging into the Valley. The Futuretracker below shows the arctic air plunging into the Valley by the start of the new week.

Arctic air outbreak forecast over the Valley into next week.

The forecast high temperatures are expected to be in the 20s to start the week but will likely drop into the teens as the cold air becomes more entrenched by the middle of next week.

Forecast high temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio over the next 7 days.

The meteorologists in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center will continue to keep you updated on the weather throughout the week.