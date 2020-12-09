Cloudy skies through the night – Next storm is 2000 miles away

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 30
THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early.
High: 44
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 35
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 35
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (60%)
High: 51 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 48(falling) Low: 43
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 28
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 38 Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower.(40%)
High: 36 Low: 27