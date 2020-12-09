Cloudy skies through the night – Next storm is 2000 miles away

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or pocket of drizzle.High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a flurry/sprinkle or pocket of drizzle.Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.High: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.High: 51 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (60%)High: 51 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (60%)High: 47(falling) Low: 47

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 38 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 38 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%PM)High: 37 Low: 28