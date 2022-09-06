We started September with a lot of sunshine and low humidity on the first day here in Youngstown. That did not last long as the rain, humidity and clouds rolled back in fast through the first week of the month.
A look at the clear/partly cloudy/cloudy days
Sept. 1 – Mostly sunny
Sept. 2 – Partly sunny
Sept. 3 – Mostly cloudy
Sept. 4 – Mostly cloudy
Sept. 5 – Mostly cloudy
Sept. 6 – Mostly cloudy
Sept. 7 – The forecast is here.
Where we stand this month
So far this month we have picked up only one clear day. That was on the first day of the month. We picked up a partly sunny day on the second. The last four days have been cloudy.
Looking through recorded history, Youngstown will average seven clear days, ten partly cloudy days and 13 cloudy days.
|September
|Average # of Days with Sky Cover
|Percent of the Month
|Cloudy Days
|13 Days
|43% of the month
|Partly Cloudy Days
|10 Days
|33% of the month
|Clear Days
|7 Days
|23% of the month
See the chart below if you are wondering how many days through the year we are cloudy, partly cloudy, clear here in Youngstown.
|Each Year
|Average # of Days with Sky Cover
|Percent of the Year
|Cloudy Days
|205 Days
|56% of the Year
|Partly Cloudy Days
|97 Days
|27% of the Year
|Clear Days
|63 Days
|17% of the Year
Hopefully, we will see more sunshine as the month rolls along.