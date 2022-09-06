We started September with a lot of sunshine and low humidity on the first day here in Youngstown. That did not last long as the rain, humidity and clouds rolled back in fast through the first week of the month.

A look at the clear/partly cloudy/cloudy days

Sept. 1 – Mostly sunny

Sept. 2 – Partly sunny

Sept. 3 – Mostly cloudy

Sept. 4 – Mostly cloudy

Sept. 5 – Mostly cloudy

Sept. 6 – Mostly cloudy

Sept. 7 – The forecast is here.

Where we stand this month

So far this month we have picked up only one clear day. That was on the first day of the month. We picked up a partly sunny day on the second. The last four days have been cloudy.

Looking through recorded history, Youngstown will average seven clear days, ten partly cloudy days and 13 cloudy days.

September Average # of Days with Sky Cover Percent of the Month Cloudy Days 13 Days 43% of the month Partly Cloudy Days 10 Days 33% of the month Clear Days 7 Days 23% of the month Days in Youngstown during September with cloudy. partly cloudy, clear skies.

See the chart below if you are wondering how many days through the year we are cloudy, partly cloudy, clear here in Youngstown.

Each Year Average # of Days with Sky Cover Percent of the Year Cloudy Days 205 Days 56% of the Year Partly Cloudy Days 97 Days 27% of the Year Clear Days 63 Days 17% of the Year Days in Youngstown during September with cloudy. partly cloudy, clear skies.

Hopefully, we will see more sunshine as the month rolls along.