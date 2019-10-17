Cloudy, chilly with the chance for showers

Sunshine returns for the end of the week and into the weekend

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery and gusty at times. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 48

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Areas of fog. (30%)

Low: 39

Friday: Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 36

Sunday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 43

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 38