Cloudy and dry to start the weekend

Tracking another storm system - Rain with the risk for a Wintry Mix

TONIGHT: Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20’s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for late day rain showers. (30%)

Highs near 40.

SAT NIGHT: Rain showers mixing with pockets of freezing rain. (90%)

Lows in the low 30’s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers early, then again into the afternoon. Chance for thunderstorms. (90%)

Highs in the low 50’s.

MONDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 28