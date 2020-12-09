Cloudy and cool for your Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small Chance for a light sprinkle into the afternoon. Little accumulation expected. (20%)
High: 39
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 29
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 29
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 33
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (60%)
High: 51 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 47(falling) Low: 47 (Early)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 29