Cloudy and cool for your Wednesday

Weather

Small chance for a flurry or sprinkle into the morning

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small Chance for a light sprinkle into the afternoon. Little accumulation expected. (20%)
High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (60%)
High: 51 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 47(falling) Low: 47 (Early)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 29

