Weather will stay chilly with snow possible for Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Cloudy and chilly today…HIGH: 38

— Cloudy with steady temps tonight…LOW: 31

— Mostly cloudy and chilly Monday…HIGH: 37

— Mostly cloudy Tuesday…LOW: 24…HIGH: 33

— Chance for snow Wednesday…LOW: 23…HIGH: 32

— Mostly cloudy Thursday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 33

— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 24…HIGH: 36

— Partly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 41

— Chance for rain next Sunday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 40