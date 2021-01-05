Clouds will stay trapped over our region most of the week

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. (40%)High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. (40%)Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mostly cloudy. (40%)High: 36 Low: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 34 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 35 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 34 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 33 Low: 20