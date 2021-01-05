Clouds will stay trapped over our region most of the week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. (40%)
Low: 28
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. (30%)
High: 34
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible early. (20%)
Low: 27
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 27
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 24
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 21
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 22
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 24
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 25