Clouds will stay trapped over our region most of the week

A small risk for a light wintry mix into your Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. (40%)
Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. (30%)
High: 34

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible early. (20%)
Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 21

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 25

