YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Meteorological fall ends tonight as we close out the month of November. Meteorological fall is from September through November.

This year, fall has been a dry one here in Youngstown. The amount of precipitation this fall has only added up to 6.18 inches. The total precipitation for the fall is 3.96 inches below normal. A normal fall here in Youngstown typically produces 10.14 inches of precipitation.

How many days were dry this fall?

The fall featured a dry September, a wet October, and a dry November.

September ended with 6 out of 30 days without measurable precipitation. That means that 80% of the days for September did not record measurable precipitation.

October ended wetter than normal and had 17 out of 31 days with measurable precipitation. The month ended with 55% of the days wet.

November ends dryer than normal with 7 out of 30 days with measurable precipitation. The means that 77% of the days for the month did not record measurable precipitation.

In the end, the meteorological fall in Youngstown recorded 30 out of 91 days with measurable precipitation.

33% of the days this fall had measurable precipitation and 77% of the days did not.

Was it a record breaking dry fall?

The total precipitation during meteorological fall for Youngstown was 6.18 inches. That number is 3.96 inches below normal.

It was not a Top 10 dry fall as the total precipitation would have needed to be at 4.93 inches, or lower. In fact, it has been 59 years since we made it into the Top 10 driest falls on record and that was 1964! Since 1964, the only fall that was drier than 2023 was in 1991 with 5.42 inches.

We have not had a fall this dry in more than three decades dating back to 1991.

It has been 32 years since we had a fall this dry.

Below is a chart with the Top 10 driest falls on record.