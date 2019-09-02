Clearing skies for the evening

Clearing skies across the Valley will set us up for a cool night to end the Canfield Fair. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s with some patchy fog and a few clouds overnight.

Warmer temperatures briefly return to the Valley on Tuesday along with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower 80s.

Next chance of showers will be early on Wednesday as a weak cold front pushes across the region. Clouds will give way to some clearing skies on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be around 75. Drier weather, more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday with highs only reaching the lower 70s.