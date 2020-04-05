Clearing out for the start of the week

Nice Monday on the way

THIS EVENING: Becoming partly cloudy. Any showers ending early. (30%) Cold.

Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing towards Tuesday morning. (40%)

Low: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely into the evening with chance of t-storms. (60%)

High: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with the chance of t-tstorms. (70%)

High: 64 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers (40%)

High: 53 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a shower. Cooler. (20%)

High: 47 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Cool.

High: 49 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 38