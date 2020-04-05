Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings and delays
There are currently 66 active closings. Click for more details.

Clearing out for the start of the week

Weather

Nice Monday on the way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Becoming partly cloudy. Any showers ending early. (30%) Cold.
Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing towards Tuesday morning. (40%)
Low: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely into the evening with chance of t-storms. (60%)
High: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with the chance of t-tstorms. (70%)
High: 64 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers (40%)
High: 53 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a shower. Cooler. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Cool.
High: 49 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 38

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com