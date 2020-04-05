Clearing out for the start of the week

THIS EVENING: Becoming partly cloudy. Any showers ending early. (30%) Cold.
Low: 33
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 62
MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing towards Tuesday morning. (40%)
Low: 44
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely into the evening with chance of t-storms. (60%)
High: 64
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with the chance of t-tstorms. (70%)
High: 64 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers (40%)
High: 53 Low: 40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a shower. Cooler. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 32
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Cool.
High: 49 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 38