Clearing and cool overnight

TONIGHT: Clearing skies.
Low: 26
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 26
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain or snow showers developing. (80%)
Low: 31
FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered snow showers mixing with rain at times. Light snow accumulation possible. (90%)
High: 38 Low: 31
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 22
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 27
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 44