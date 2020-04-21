Clearing and colder overnight

TONIGHT: Showers ending early. Gusty wind tapering off. Clearing skies and colder.
Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle late day. (20%)
High: 46
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers. Mainly through the 1st half of the night. (40%)
Low: 37
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 60 Low: 37
FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a shower early. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Scattered showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 38
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 39
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 32