Clearing and colder overnight

See if we will clear enough to see the Lyrid Meteor shower tonight

TONIGHT: Showers ending early. Gusty wind tapering off. Clearing skies and colder.

Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle late day. (20%)

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers. Mainly through the 1st half of the night. (40%)

Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)

High: 60 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a shower early. (30%)

High: 58 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 52 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 51 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 32