Clear and Chilly Tonight Video

Clearing skies and chilly temperatures tonight as overnight lows drop into the mid-30s. We will get a brief warm-up on Sunday with highs into the upper 50s. Clouds will push into the area tomorrow ahead of a low pressure system moving northward from Tennessee and Kentucky. We can expect to see rain showers falling as soon as the early hours of Monday morning. Chances of showers are also expected on Monday evening as a cold front sweeps across the area and we cool down again.

FORECAST

Tonight: Early clouds, then clearing skies and chilly temps.

Low 36

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies.

High: 58

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, milder temps. Chance of showers overnight. (30%)

Low: 48



Monday: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely. (70%)

High: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler.

High: 52 Low: 38