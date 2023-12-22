Christmas weekend 2023 will be a warm one throughout northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The area will experience warming temperatures and improving weather as Christmas day approaches. Christmas day will be the warmest during the holiday weekend.

Travel impacts will be low once Saturday ends. Rain showers are expected throughout Saturday causing wet roads. No ice or snow is expected across northeast Ohio or western Pennsylvania. We will dry out through Sunday and Monday with better weather.

A fast moving disturbance will sweep through the region Saturday with rain showers. The threat for rain showers will taper off Saturday night.

Clouds will stick around Sunday and into your Christmas Eve night. Some sunshine returns just in time for Christmas day.

Christmas Weekend Forecast

Friday

Cloudy with a small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle.

Low: 34

Saturday

Cloudy with scattered rain showers.

High: 44

Saturday Night

Cloudy with a chance for showers early.

Low: 39

Christmas Eve Day

Mainly cloud skies.

High: 50

Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

Christmas Day

Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 56