Christmas Eve Winter storm update

Rain will mix to snow Thursday afternoon and evening

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Mixing to snow late day. Up to 1″ into early evening. (100%)

High: 49(falling)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold. Snow likely. Heavy at times. Another 3 to 6″ possible. (100%)

Low: 16

4 – 7 inches of snow accumulation possible by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts of 8″+ possible in the snowbelt.

FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Additional snow accumulation expected. especially in snowbelt. (60%)

High: 20 Low: 16

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect snow showers early in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 26 Low: 14

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 16

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance snow showers early. (20%)

High: 28 Low: 19