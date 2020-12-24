Christmas Eve storm update: Rain turns to wintry mix, snow this afternoon

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Turning to snow late day. Up to 1″ into early evening. (100%)

High: 51(falling)



THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold. Snow likely, heavy at times. An additional 4 to 8″+ possible. (100%)

Low: 16

5 – 8 inches of snow accumulation possible by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts possible in the snowbelt.



FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. An additional coating to 2″ possible, highest amounts in the snowbelt. (60%)

High: 20

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 26 Low: 14

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 16

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 30



TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower early. (20%)

High: 32 Low: 17



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 32 Low: 17



THURSDAY: Chance rain. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 28