Christmas Eve storm update: Rain turns to wintry mix, snow this afternoon

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Turning to snow late day. Up to 1″ into early evening. (100%)
High: 51(falling)
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold. Snow likely, heavy at times. An additional 4 to 8″+ possible. (100%)
Low: 16
5 – 8 inches of snow accumulation possible by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts possible in the snowbelt.
FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. An additional coating to 2″ possible, highest amounts in the snowbelt. (60%)
High: 20
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 26 Low: 14
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 16
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower early. (20%)
High: 32 Low: 17
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 32 Low: 17
THURSDAY: Chance rain. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 28