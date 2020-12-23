Christmas Eve storm on the way

It will be a warmer Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.

High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain developing. Gusty wind possible. (90%)

Low: 42

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Turning to snow late day. (100%)

High: 47(falling)

4 – 7 inches of snow accumulation possible by Friday morning. Higher amounts possible in the snowbelt.



FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Additional snow accumulation expected. (60%)

High: 20 Low: 14

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect snow showers, mainly in the snowbelt. (40%)

High: 24 Low: 12

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 28



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 17



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 10